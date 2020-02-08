Speaker sends bill on high court referendum to President for approval

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian’s Office has received the parliament’s decision on calling a referendum for the bill on ending the terms of Constitutional Court Chairman Hrayr Tovmasyan and several justices of the high court, Sarkissian’s aide Hasmik Petrosyan told ARMENPRESS. She said the Speaker of Parliament sent the draft legislation to the President.

By law, now Sarkissian has 3 days to sign or not sign the bill.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan