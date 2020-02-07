King Abdullah II of Jordan to arrive in Armenia on official visit

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan will arrive in Armenia on a two-day official visit on February 10 at the invitation of President Armen Sarkissian, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Armen Sarkissian and the King of Jordan last met in April 2019 during the Armenian President’s working visit to Jordan. During that visit Mr. Sarkissian invited the King of Jordan to visit Armenia.

Official welcoming ceremony for the King of Jordan will take place at the Armenian Presidential Palace which will be followed by the meeting of the President and King Abdullah II. The Armenian President and the King of Jordan will deliver remarks on the topic of Religion and Tolerance.

During his visit the King of Jordan will also meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II.

King Abdullah II of Jordan will also visit the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan