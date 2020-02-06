To taste Sevan trout, visit concerts: 105-year-old Nourhan Josephovich discovers Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. 105-year-old ethnic Armenian Nourhan Josephovich, who is a citizen of Italy, lives in Armenia for already several months. He says he decided to spend the rest of his life in Armenia and also to get an Armenian citizenship.

“I visited Armenia for the first time. Unfortunately, I didn’t manage to visit Armenia during my working years. But it’s never late, I came here with a great pleasure and I am very happy for being here”, he told Armenpress.

Nourhan Josephovich was born in 1915 in Turkey. Firstly, he and his family lived in Istanbul, but later moved to Ankara. His father was a hat maker. He brought the materials from Italy for making hats. He provided all the best conditions for his kids to get a higher education. Nourhan Josephovich studied at a local Italian school. He has always been distinguished with his progress and has been under the spotlight of Italian specialists. After graduating from school Nourhan worked at the Italian Embassy in Turkey for some time, firstly as a secretary on cultural issues, and then as the 2nd, and later the 3rd secretary of the military attaché. He completed his diplomatic activity in the position of the 1st secretary.

After retirement Nourhan left for Italy where he lived for some time. And just few months ago he came to Armenia. Nourhan Josephovich doesn’t have children, his mother and wife have died, and currently he is living with his sister and the family of his nephew in Armenia.

Journalist Raffi Hermon Araks frequently provides consulting support to the relatives and friends who came from Diaspora to Armenia. A regular consulting was for his uncle, Nourhan Josephovich. Nourhan has already applied for getting an Armenian citizenship, says is waiting for his passport and the warm weather because there are many plans to discover Armenia.

“Nourhan Josephovich likes water, sea a lot. Therefore, we plan to visit Lake Sevan to reveal the beauty of that Lake. Of course, this trip will be accompanied with tasting the Sevan trout. Josephovich is also a classic music lover, therefore, there are also plans to visit such concerts”, Raffi Hermon Araks said.

Nourhan Josephovich is satisfied with these plans, is waiting for the hot weather.

“I want Armenia to always move forward. Unfortunately, today many Armenians live abroad due to a difficulty in finding jobs in the homeland. It would be better if the situation changed here, and Armenians returned back. Let’s see what the new government will do in this regard”, Nourhan Josephovich said.

Interview by Anna Gziryan

Photos by Hayk Manukyan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan