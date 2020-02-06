Three servicemen remanded into custody over death case of fellow soldier

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Three soldiers have been remanded into custody over the criminal case launched into the death case of soldier Vahram Avagyan, the Investigative Committee told Armenpress.

Three soldiers have charged under Article 359 (3) of the Criminal Code of Armenia, that is, breaching the rules of conduct of servicemen in the absence of subordinate relations between them, which negligently caused grave consequences.

Artsakh Defense Army serviceman Vahram Avagyan has been killed from a gunshot wound on January 30 at a military base. Later it was revealed that Vahram Avagyan fired at his own chest from his AKM rifle.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan