New Ambassador of Ukraine presents credentials to Armenian President

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. Newly-appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to Armenia Ivan Kuleba presented today his credentials to President Armen Sarkissian, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian President congratulated and wished success to the Ambassador, expressing confidence that he will serve his experience and abilities for the strengthening of the relations between the two countries.

The sides stated that the peoples of the two countries are connected with each other with deep historical roots which creates a firm base for the further development of the Armenian-Ukrainian relations.

President Sarkissian said it’s time to take practical steps in the bilateral relations, noting that the cooperation opportunities are much more than the current level.

The Ukrainian Ambassador said during his tenure he will do the utmost to further strengthen and push forward the bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas.

Talking about the expansion of economic cooperation the officials attached importance to the activities of the Armenian-Ukrainian joint inter-governmental commission on economic affairs. In line with the traditional cooperation sectors they also highlighted the cooperation in new technologies, agriculture, food safety, etc.

The sides highly valued the role of the Armenian community in Ukraine’s public-political, economic and cultural life.

