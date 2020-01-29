Hospitalized Chinese tourist in Armenia tests negative for pneumonia, to remain under monitoring

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. The Chinese national who has been placed under isolation medical supervision in Armenia has tested negative for pneumonia, the healthcare ministry said.

As reported earlier, two Chinese tourists have been hospitalized after one of them developed fever and was not allowed to cross into Georgia on a tourist bus from Armenia.

Although the lung x-rays did not reveal pneumonia, the two Chinese nationals will remain under medical supervision as Armenia is on high alert to prevent the import of the novel coronavirus from abroad.

