United Arab Emirates confirms first coronavirus case

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. The United Arab Emirates has confirmed its first coronavirus cases, the Arab News newspaper reported.

The Emirati healthcare ministry has said the infected patients are a family from Hubei, the Chinese province which is the epicenter of the outbreak. The local authorities did not specify the exact number of the infected patients but said all are in stable condition.

