Armenia on high alert for coronavirus threat, no suspected cases so far as all arrivals are screened

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Healthcare and Labor Inspection Agency is on high alert and is monitoring and screening all arriving passengers at all border checkpoints for symptoms of respiratory illnesses amid the coronavirus outbreak in China.

According to the agency’s spokesperson Liana Yeghiazaryan, no suspected cases have been recorded so far.

“There have been no suspicious cases, the experts continue to monitor the process with high vigilance. Joint actions in terms of raising awareness, border supervision, and information exchange is carried out together with the Healthcare Ministry, the Foreign Ministry and the State Service for Food Safety,” she said.

The Head of the Healthcare and Labor Inspection Agency Hakob Avagyan has discussed with chiefs of border checkpoints the ongoing works and the necessary steps of raising the alert level in the event of necessity.

All transit routes which may pose the risk of importing the coronavirus to Armenia are under monitoring.

In the event of a passenger having fever and other symptoms of infections diseases, they are quarantined.

Earlier the Armenian Foreign Ministry issued a travel warning for China and advised Armenian nationals to avoid traveling to the country.

106 people have been killed by the novel coronavirus in China as of January 28.

4515 people have tested positive for the disease. Mongolia, North Korea and Kyrgyzstan said they are shutting down borders with China.

