Armenia ramps-up border screenings, issues notification to prevent coronavirus

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Healthcare Ministry has issued a notification regarding the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China.

Nearly 2000 confirmed cases – with 56 fatalities – have been confirmed in China so far.

The Ministry of Healthcare of Armenia said in a news release it has been engaged in active inter-agency cooperation with respective authorities for preventing the import of the virus to Armenia.

“It has been scientifically proven that light appetizers, made particularly from seafood and snakes were the main factor of transmission,” the ministry said.

“In order to avoid contracting the virus and prevent the import of the disease to Armenia the Healthcare Ministry is urging to

Take into consideration the given country’s pandemic situation while planning international travels

If you are in China, especially in Wuhan or nearby cities, avoid or rule out visits to animal (especially seafood) markets,

Use only well-cooked food, bottled water

Avoiding getting in contact with people who are sick with respiratory illnesses

Do not visit zoos and do not participate in cultural events where animals are involved

Use personal protective masks

Wash your hands thoroughly after coming home and before eating

Call a doctor in the event of having flu-like symptoms

Do not try self-treatment

If you have returned from China and you are experiencing flu-like symptoms seek medical assistance and notify about your travel history

The Healthcare Ministry said it is dispatching specialists to border checkpoints as backup assistance for the Healthcare and Labor Inspectorate personnel who are monitoring the arrivals.

The Healthcare Ministry added that the State Service for Food Safety imposed an import ban on all Chinese animal products as a result of joint discussions.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan