Armenia commences massive reforms in National Security Service and Police

KAPAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia is commencing large-scale reforms in the National Security Service and the Police, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the January 25 news conference in Kapan.

“We are beginning massive reforms in the National Security Service and Police, as a result of which these two agencies will become stronger and more professional, and will become the pillars of the democratic legal order in Armenia”, he said.

Pashinyan said “complete, mutual trust” exists between himself and the two law enforcement agencies.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan