No victims in Erebuni Plaza shooting – preliminary information

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. At 14:45, January 23, Yerevan police received a shots fired call in the Erebuni Plaza Business Center.

Police spokesperson Ashot Aharonyan told ARMENPRESS that officers from multiple law enforcement agencies are at the scene.

He said according to preliminary information there are no victims, but the information is still being validated.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan