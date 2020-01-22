Armenian President meets Chairman of Board of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Davos

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had meetings with the representatives of leading international companies and business circles on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

In particular, President Sarkissian met with the leading Japanese Mitsubishi Group’s Member of the Board, Chairman of the Board, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Shunichi Miyanaga.

The officials remembered their previous meeting in Tokyo. They talked about the mutual cooperation, the opportunities to use the leading technologies and experience of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Armenia.

Touching upon the Armenian presidential initiative ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow), which aims at developing the latest technologies based on artificial intelligence, big information management and math modeling, the sides agreed that they can be partners in this field.

President Sarkissian and Shunichi Miyanaga exchanged views on issues of nuclear fuel and nuclear waste management.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan