Artsakh’s general elections to take place on March 31, 2020

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Presidential and parliamentary elections of Artsakh will take place on March 31, 2020, ARMENPRESS reports Central Electoral Committee of Artsakh informs.

According to the Constitution of Artsakh, presidential elections take place 50 days before the end of powers of the President, while parliamentary elections take place on the same day with the presidential election.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan