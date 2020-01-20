Interesting tours, delicious cuisine: Armenia-China visa-free agreement enters into force

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The initiative of lifting visa requirements between Armenia and China is very important as it will contribute to both developing tourism and boosting entrepreneurship, Mekhak Apresyan – Chairman of the Armenian Tourism Federation, told a press conference in Armenpress.

“This step firstly shows the high level of relations, mutual respect and trust between the two countries. This is a necessary step both from economic, cultural and tourism perspectives. The citizens of the two countries can freely travel to Armenia-China and vice versa without any documentary procedures”, Mekhak Apresyan said.

Representative of the Armenian Guides Guild Lusine Vardanyan said before the abolishment of visa regime, there was an obvious increase in visits of Chinese tourists to Armenia. According to the data of the Statistical Service, 8430 Chinese citizens visited Armenia in 2018, but in 2019 their number was nearly 14500.

“Tourists coming from China to Armenia are mainly retired people. They prefer the classic option of tourism, that is the visit to historical-cultural sites, churches and museums. They taste with pleasure numerous types of dishes of the Armenian cuisine, enjoy the Armenian wine, brandy, take photos as much as possible. As a tour guide who directly works with the Chinese tourists I can confidently state that they leave Armenia impressed”, she said. Vardanyan said the Chinese tourists choose Armenia as they are searching for new destinations which are known with their historical-cultural sites, beautiful places and delicious cuisine.

As a flow of tourists from China is expected to Armenia following the abolishment of the visa regime, there is a need for increasing the number of guides speaking in Chinese.

The speakers informed that active work will be done soon on this path. The Armenian Guides Guild and the Armenian Tourism Federation are going to work jointly.

On January 19 the agreement on abolishing visa regime between Armenia and China entered into force.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan