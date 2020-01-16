International Lavash Day becomes latest addition to Armenia festival calendar

GAVAR, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. A new event is set to supplement the festival calendar in Armenia, this time dedicated to lavash – the famous Armenian flatbread.

The very first International Lavash Day will take place in early August 2020, and is expected to become a traditional festival and boost tourism.

The festival will be sponsored by the Dar Foundation, in cooperation with the Gegharkunik provincial government and the Areni Festival Foundation. The International Lavash Day will take place in Tsaghkunk, a village in Gegharkunik.

Organizers say they are already engaged in preparations to ensure a high-level organization.

“We are engaged in active cooperation with international tour operators. Local producers will participate and offer their goods,” Yura Sargsyan – a representative of Dar Foundation and CEO of the Tsaghkunk Guest House – and Areni Festival Foundation Director, founder of the Eventara Company Nune Manukyan said at a meeting with Governor of Gegharkunik Gnel Sanosyan.

Governor Sanosyan, highlighting the need to organize international festivals and events, commended the initiative.

He said they will continue organizing traditional festivals to promote tourism, contribute to economic development and ensure the province’s presence on the international tourism map.

“Not only will we participate, but we will also provide wide support and cooperation”, the Governor said.

Reporting by Khosrov Khlghatyan

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan