Wine, music, culinary delights: Armenia 2020 festival calendar full of celebrations

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Numerous upcoming festivals in 2020 are expected to boost tourism in Armenia, with more than 20 different fests ranging from food and drinks celebrations such as the Yerevan Wine Days, the Dolma Festival up to the Sevan International Music Festival promising unforgettable time for visitors.

Yerevan Wine Days

This festival is planned to take place in the beginning of May on Saryan Street in downtown Yerevan. It is dedicated to the presentation and development of Armenian wine traditions. The festival is being organized by the Areni Wine Festival foundation. The venue offers the best Armenian wines, as well as gourmet food and live music.

Dolma Festival

This festival is also planned for May, and it will take place near the Zvartnots Cathedral. Numerous Armenian restaurants, individuals and organizations usually take part. The fest is dedicated to presenting the cooking of the most various types of the Armenian traditional dolma. Visitors can taste more than 60 types of this meal, and enjoy traditional folk music.

Sheep Shearing Festival

This unique fest will take place in June, in the village of Khot (Syunik Province). The festival presents an ancient tradition of sheep shearing for making wool products. According to the tradition, the wool is used for carpet weaving. During the festival a sheep shearing competition takes place. Live music, local food and many more accompany the festival.

Sevan International Music Festival

This festival brings together music, sports, arts and other leisure and entertainment events. Sevan International Music Festival is planned for early August.

Honey and Berry Festival

Natural and organic honey, local fruits, songs and dances – farmers will present the very best in the province of Tavush in August. Apart from a special honey cake competition, visitors will have the chance to go on tours across the Tavush province. This festival is held annually since 2012.

Barbecue Festival

This festival can literally be smelled from hundreds of meters away. Every year in August, the town of Akhtala is transformed into a BBQ parade, with the best chefs across the country presenting how to make the perfect barbequed meat. Visitors can try the very best of beef, pork, chicken, lamb, fish, vegetable and other types of barbeques.

1000 years of village life

This September festival is the perfect chance to get to know village life up close, to eat the traditional Armenian culinary delights, and even personally participate in the cooking process. All the most fascinating rural traditions in one place.

Gutan Festival

Gutan Festival is the best venue to get to know the national dances and music of Armenia. It is held in Yerevan. The celebration of traditional Armenian music and dances brings together both young people and the senior generation to party and enjoy the warm atmosphere.

Tea and Coffee Festival

The very first Tea and Coffee Festival is set to take place near the Swan Lake in downtown Yerevan in October. This festival will be a true holiday for coffee and tea lovers. Guests will be offered various types of tea, coffee, pastries, participate in a competition and listen to live music. An exhibition fair will also take place.

Areni Wine Festival

Wine connoisseurs gather in the town of Areni on the first Saturday of October to participate in this traditional festival. Wine producers from nearby towns present their goods, as well as national cuisine meals and souvenirs. Winemakers present up to 100 different types of wines.

Other planned festivals include the Yell Extreme Festival, My Handmade Armenia Festival, the Peace CrossRoads, Yerevan Music Night and many others.

