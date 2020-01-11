FIFA President elected to International Olympic Committee

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. FIFA President Gianni Infantino has joined the International Olympic Committee (IOC) after being elected during the 135th IOC Session, which took place in Lausanne on January 10, Armenpress reports citing FIFA website.

“I am glad as FIFA President to have an active role to play in the international Olympic movement, and I look forward to making a positive contribution for the continued development of sport across the globe,” the FIFA President said.

Football will feature at this year’s Olympics, to be staged in Tokyo, Japan, from 22 July to 8 August 2020, with both women’s and men’s competitions to be held at seven venues in six host cities.