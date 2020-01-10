Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 January

Trump offers birthday congratulations to Kim Jong-un

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump has congratulated North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on his birthday in a letter sent through South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Yonhap  reported.

Kim Jong-un’s birthday is January 8.

During the New Year holidays Kim Jong-un had said that soon North Korea will display its latest strategic weapon development. In response, Trump said he believes Kim will fulfill the denuclearization commitments.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




