Trump offers birthday congratulations to Kim Jong-un

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump has congratulated North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on his birthday in a letter sent through South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Yonhap reported.

Kim Jong-un’s birthday is January 8.

During the New Year holidays Kim Jong-un had said that soon North Korea will display its latest strategic weapon development. In response, Trump said he believes Kim will fulfill the denuclearization commitments.

