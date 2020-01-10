Serzh Sargsyan indictment sent to court as investigators complete probe

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The Special Investigations Service has announced it has completed investigating the alleged misconduct and embezzlement by third President Serzh Sargsyan.

“The investigative body has found the gathered evidence to be sufficient for an indictment and sending it to court,” the SIS said, adding that the defendants and their lawyers have been notified.

“The materials of the case have been provided to them”.

Another 4 persons are charged in the same case. One of them is businessman Barsegh Beglaryan, the owner of the Flash petroleum company.

Sargsyan is suspected in abuse of power and embezzlement of nearly half a billion drams during his tenure as president through the businessman.

The former president was charged in December 2019 and a court imposed a signature bond as bail.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan