Chairman of Water Committee dismissed

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister signed a decision on relieving Vardan Melkonyan from the position of Chairman of the Water Committee.

The PM’s respective decision is posted on e-gov.am.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




