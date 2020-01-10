Chairman of Water Committee dismissed
YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister signed a decision on relieving Vardan Melkonyan from the position of Chairman of the Water Committee.
The PM’s respective decision is posted on e-gov.am.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
