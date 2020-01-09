PM lauds tourism growth, calls for higher level of service

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told his Cabinet at the first session this year that 2019 was a successful year. He said at the meeting that the government has succeeded in solving all short-term agenda items in 2018 and 2019, and that 2020 must be the time to “deal with solving strategic issues”.

“I think we’ve started 2020 pretty good, and the updated concept that we had offered to Armenian citizens and not only Armenian citizens, basically justified itself. And during the holidays, even up to now tourists are noticeable in the streets of Yerevan and across the country. The figures aren’t yet recapped but at least visually that’s the picture we have. And we must note that the decisions we had made in the Republic Square regarding New Year celebrations had no less importance in this,” he said, adding that the planning for the next New Year celebrations should start from now.

He said that this kind of investments will justify themselves economically. He said Armenia is projected to have tourism growth in 2020. “And we have signals for this. Soon budget airlines will commence flights in Armenia, already next week one of them will start the flights. And this process is continuous. This is all very good, but I want to underscore that we still have things to do, namely in the direction of raising the level of service in our country,” the PM said.

