Ukraine releases citizenship info of flight PS752 victims

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Ukrainian authorities have released updated information on the citizenships of the victims of flight PS752, the Ukrainian airlines passenger plane en route from Iran to Ukraine that crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran, killing all 176 people on board.

Ukrainian FM Vadym Prystaiko said on Twitter that 82 on board were Iranians.

63 were Canadians, 11 were Ukrainians (2 passengers and 9 crew members), 10 were Swedes, 4 passengers were from Afghanistan and 3 Germans and 3 Brits.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan