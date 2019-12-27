Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 December

“Now that’s a gift” – Armenia receives SU-30SM fighter jets on Defense Minister’s birthday

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The 4 units of the SU-30SM fighter jets that were supplied to Armenia earlier today have arrived on a symbolic day, it turns out.

Armenian military spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan told ARMENPRESS the fighter jets arrived in Armenia on the birthday of Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan, who was present at the airfield together with PM Nikol Pashinyan.

The first batch that was delivered includes four of the 4+ generation jets.

“This was a dream, now this is a birthday gift. Mr. Minister, happy birthday”, Hovhannisyan said.

Moreover, Hovhannisyan posted a photo of Yevgeny Averyanov, the pilot who was operating the aircraft upon delivery and who showcased the maneuverability of the aircraft. “He is the son of Hero of Russia, pilot V. Averyanov”, Hovhannisyan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




