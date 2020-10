 Հայերն արժանի են խաղաղության. Էլթոն Ջոն

View this post on Instagram

I am joining others today posting a red block because we want #PeaceForArmenians In May 2018, I visited this beautiful country and was overwhelmed with the kindness and humanity shown to me by the Armenian people. Now Armenia and Artsakh are under attack from unprovoked Azeri/Turkish aggression. Civilians are being targeted and there are needless deaths on both sides. Armenians are beautiful people and they deserve lasting peace from years of historical persecution.