Ivan Kuleba appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to Armenia
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has appopinted a new Ambassador to Armenia, ARMENPRESS was informed from TCH news.
Ivan Kuleba is the new Ambassador of Ukraine to Armenia.
Added and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
