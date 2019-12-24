NK conflict resolution among Russian foreign policy priorities, says ambassador
15:13, 24 December, 2019
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict remains among the priorities of Russia’s foreign policy, according to Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin.
“Russia is a mediator who tries to contribute to the political settlement of the Karabakh conflict based on acceptable options for the parties. We will move forward with this approach in the future also,” he said.
Russia is one of the three co-chairs (alongside US and France) of the OSCE Minsk Group, the body spearheading the OSCE's efforts to find a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
