The Caucasian tiger: TIME magazine on Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. TIME magazine released an article about Armenia touching upon its dynamic economic growth, calling the country as a “Caucasian tiger”, the Armenian government said on Facebook.

The magazine gave that description to the country taking into account the changes made in the country after the 2018 Revolution and the economic growth rate.

The article also touched upon Moody’s recent raising of Armenia’s sovereign rating.

On august 27, 2019, Moody's International Rating Organization has raised Armenia's sovereign rating making it ''Ba3'' from ''B1'.

