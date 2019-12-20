Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 December

All prisons to be monitored 24/7 through CCTV surveillance

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. As part of a re-equipment program, the department of corrections is planning to acquire modern technical devices for all 12 prisons in the country.

Department of corrections head Major General Artur Goyunyan told a news conference that 250,000,000 drams will be invested for the project.

He said the corrections service headquarters will have a Tactical Management Center where all correctional facilities will be monitored 24/7 through CCTV surveillance.

“I have taken respective measures in order for this issue to be solved in 2020”, he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




