Armenian MPs of Lebanon name former minister Hassan Diab to form and head the new government

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian MPs bloc in Lebanon held consultations with President Michel Aoun on December 19, National News Agency of Lebanon reported.

During the consultations the Armenian MPs bloc named former minister Hassan Diab to form and head the new government.

 




