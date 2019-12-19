Armenian PM’s spouse, Russian Ambassador visit kids undergoing treatment at Hematology Center

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Spouse of the Armenian prime minister, Chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of My Step and City of Smile charitable foundations, Anna Hakobyan, on December 19 visited the Hematology Center after Prof. Yolyan together with Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin, his wife Tamara Kopyrkina and Geopromining Gold LLC General Director Anatoly Gogotin, Mrs. Hakobyan’s Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian PM’s spouse and the Russian Ambassador congratulated the children undergoing treatment in the Center on the upcoming New Year. The guests together with the kids watched a New Year performance. The children were also provided with New Year gifts.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan