Domestic tourism grows in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Domestic tourist visits in Armenia increased by 45,7% within a year, the government said on Facebook.

“In January-September 2019 compared to January-September 2018 domestic tourist visits grew by 45.7%”, the government said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




