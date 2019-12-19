Domestic tourism grows in Armenia
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Domestic tourist visits in Armenia increased by 45,7% within a year, the government said on Facebook.
“In January-September 2019 compared to January-September 2018 domestic tourist visits grew by 45.7%”, the government said.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 21:41 Yerevan included in Suitcase Magazine’s 20 Hot Travel Destinations for 2020
- 21:23 Armenian MPs of Lebanon name former minister Hassan Diab to form and head the new government
- 21:16 Unidentified man opens fire at Russian security service HQ
- 20:40 President Sarkissian, His Holiness Garegin II meet with military disabled at Holy Etchmiadzin
- 20:15 Armenian PM’s spouse, Russian Ambassador visit kids undergoing treatment at Hematology Center
- 19:59 Kocharyan’s supporter proposes 2008 March 1 victim to refuse from testimony – Police
- 19:14 Government to reduce debt-GDP ratio by 1.4%
- 19:10 TASS Director General congratulates ARMENPRESS on 101st anniversary of establishment
- 18:40 Government approves 2020-2030 agriculture development strategy
- 18:09 Minister of Environment, UNDP Resident Representative in Armenia praise process of joint projects
- 17:51 Domestic tourism grows in Armenia
- 17:48 Try to find your talent and yourselves: President Sarkissian meets Metsamor's high school children
- 17:04 Proper education is the only way to have a job - Pashinyan
- 17:01 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-12-19
- 17:00 Asian Stocks - 19-12-19
- 16:35 Soviet-era spy legend Gohar Vardanyan posthumously awarded with Order of Honor
- 16:26 Pashinyan praises NSS for keeping the country safe
- 16:07 Plane spotters catch Armenia’s future SU-30SMs performing test flight in Russia
- 14:35 Ransacked, but nothing stolen – Zhoghovurd editor on office intrusion
- 13:06 BHK calls on law enforcement agencies to investigate alleged break-in in newspaper office
- 12:15 Cabinet installs Stepan Safaryan to serve as Chairman of Public Council
- 11:49 Freezing injunction imposed over some of Serzh Sargsyan’s assets
- 10:54 Trump confident Senate will restore “regular order, fairness, and due process”
- 10:42 Ucom Provides 20% Discount On uKid Smartwatches
- 10:30 Government builds 440km of roads in Armenia in 2019
15:35, 12.12.2019
Viewed 3432 times Sessions of EuroNest PA committees to be held in Armenia in 2020
22:30, 12.12.2019
Viewed 3327 times U.S. Senate Unanimously Recognizes Armenian Genocide
14:51, 12.14.2019
Viewed 2694 times Nearly 900 Syrian refugees returned to homeland in past few days
11:59, 12.16.2019
Viewed 2235 times Wizz Air Hungarian low-cost airline enters into Armenia’s aviation market
20:35, 12.13.2019
Viewed 1884 times Belgium completes ratification procedure of Armenia-EU CEPA