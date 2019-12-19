Government builds 440km of roads in Armenia in 2019

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Approximately 440 kilometers of roads were built in Armenia in 2019, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a report.

He said as of November 2019, 330 km in roads were either constructed or restored, and an additional 110 km of roads were restored under subvention programs.

“This year, more than 330 kilometers of roads of national significance were reconstructed, as much as in 2013-2017 altogether,” he said.

The PM said the cost of renovating the roads has significantly dropped. He said it cost only around 80 million drams to renovate 1 kilometer of roads this year, while for example in 2014 the cost was 200 million for the same volume.

