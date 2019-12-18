Russian MP considers military balance a guarantee for peaceful settlement of NK conflict

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Konstantin Kosachev – chairman of the committee on foreign affairs of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly, says in any conflict the disproportion of powers can destabilize the situation.

“In any conflict, not only in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the disproportion of powers can in fact destabilize the situation, when one of the sides has either a real opportunity, or a deception that it can win the military conflict. In our belief, the military balance in this region is one of the material guarantees to keep this conflict away from a military situation”, he said at a press conference in the Armenian Parliament, in response to the question about the arms sale by CSTO member states Russia and Belarus to Azerbaijan.

The MP added that Russia is cooperating with Armenia and Azerbaijan in different conditions, but refusing to sell weapons to Azerbaijan may lead to undesirable consequences.

“We are cooperating with Armenia and Azerbaijan in the military-technical field in different conditions. Armenia is Russia’s partner and ally, we have no such relations with Azerbaijan, but both Azerbaijan’s and Russia’s refusal of such cooperation would lead to two undesirable consequences for the prospects of the settlement of the NK conflict. One of such possible prospects is that there may appear other arms suppliers to Azerbaijan, in case of which a display of power of the military equipment may start in order to reveal which side is stronger. The second one is that the balance of military opportunities may be distorted, which today exists”, the Russian lawmaker said.