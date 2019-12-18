Armenian President congratulates Emir of Qatar on national day

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the country’s national day, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

“This year I had an honor to be in Qatar on an official visit, as well as to act as a speaker at the World Innovation Summit for Education and the Doha Forum.

I am confident that the opening of the embassy of Armenia in Qatar, the abolishment of Qatari visa requirements for the Armenian citizens, as well as the development of the bilateral cooperation in artificial intelligence, high-tech, education, science, tourism, food safety and other fields will further strengthen and raise to a new level the multilateral mutual partnership between our countries”, the Armenian President said in his letter.

He wished the Emir of Qatar good luck, and peace and prosperity to the good people of Qatar.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan