Inter-Parliamentary Committee on Cooperation between Armenia and Artsakh takes place in Stepanakert

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The 14th sitting of the Inter-Parliamentary Committee on Cooperation between Parliaments of Armenia and Artsakh between the National Assemblies of the Republic of Armenia and Artsakh co-chaired by Ararat Mirzoyan and Ashot Ghulyan took place in Stepanakert on December 17.

At the sitting the Speakers of the two Armenian states' parliaments made opening remarks.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, the issues included in the agenda referred to the formation of the political discourse over the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict and the reforms being expected in the Republic of Armenia in the spheres of higher education and science.

The participants of the sitting exchanged ideas for the further activities of the Inter-Parliamentary Committee.

Within the framework of the working visit of the Delegation led by the Speaker of the parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan is also scheduled to a number of military units of Defense Army are also expected.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan