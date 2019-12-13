Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-12-19

YEREVAN, 13 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 13 December, USD exchange rate down by 0.20 drams to 477.51 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.35 drams to 533.90 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.10 drams to 7.66 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 10.57 drams to 640.53 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 5.92 drams to 22534.11 drams. Silver price вup by 3.04 drams to 258.92 drams. Platinum price вup by 270.38 drams to 14492.57 drams.