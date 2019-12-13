Armenian President sends congratulatory letter to UK’s PM Boris Johnson

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister of UK Boris Johnson on the victory of the Conservative Party in the parliamentary election, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

“Armenia attaches great importance to the constant expansion and strengthening of the Armenian-British cooperation. We managed to establish an effective partnership both at the bilateral and multilateral platforms. I am confident that the friendly relations between our countries will further develop with joint efforts for the benefit of the peoples of Armenia and the United Kingdom”, the Armenian President said in his letter.

The ruling Conservative Party has secured a majority in the House of Commons, the lower house of the British parliament, according to the outcome of the vote in the December 12 early election.

The party led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson has obtained 327 out of a total of 650 seats.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan