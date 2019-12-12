Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-12-19

YEREVAN, 12 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 12 December, USD exchange rate down by 0.31 drams to 477.71 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.76 drams to 531.55 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 7.56 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.94 drams to 629.96 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 13.82 drams to 22528.19 drams. Silver price down by 0.39 drams to 255.88 drams. Platinum price up by 113.72 drams to 14222.19 drams.