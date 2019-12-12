Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 December

Armenia’s trade turnover with EAEU states grows

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s trade turnover with the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has increased by 10.7% in January-October 2019 compared to the same period of 2018, comprising 1 billion 796 million 858.7 thousand USD, according to the data of the National Statistical Committee.

In the first 10 months of 2019 Armenia’s trade turnover with the EAEU states comprised 1 billion 796 million 858.7 thousand USD, compared to the 1 billion 623 million 206.9 thousand USD of 2018.

Moreover, the greatest volume of the trade turnover has been with Russia – 1 billion 734 million 523 thousand USD, growing by 10.5% compared to 2018. The trade turnover with Belarus comprised 52 million 969.4 thousand USD, the growth was 28.1%. The trade turnover with Kazakhstan was 6 million 541 thousand USD, the growth – 37.9%. And the trade turnover with Kyrgyzstan was 2 million 825.4 thousand USD, it increased three times compared to January-October 2018.

EAEU member states are Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




