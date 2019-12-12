Road condition

Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 December

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on December 12, as of 08:30, roads are mainly passable in Armenia.

The ministry told Armenpress that Sotk-Karvachar highway is open for all types of vehicles.

The Georgian side informed that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of cars.

The ministry urges drivers to use winter tires.

Construction works are underway on Vanadzor-Alaverdi-Bagratashen highway as a result of which the highway is closed for trucks. Dilijan-Noyemberyan-Bagratashen highway serves as an alternative route.

