Armenian PM, WB Regional Director for South Caucasus discuss cooperation issues

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received on December 11 World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus Sebastian Molineus. WB Country Manager for Armenia Sylvie Bossoutrot also attended the meeting.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the PM highly assessed the cooperation with the World Bank and noted that framework of the partnership is fully in line with the priorities of the Government of Armenia and concept of the development of the country. Nikol Pashinyan noted that in 2019 Armenia recorded significant economic growth and achievements, which gives good opportunities for going ahead with the reforms. Pashinyan highlighted the effective with the WB in terms of preserving the economic growth rates, fostering tax reforms and economic initiatives, implementation of infrastructural projects and for fostering the activities of the SMEs and micro business.

WB Regional Director for South Caucasus thanked for the effective cooperation and reaffirmed the readiness of the World Bank to continue the mutually beneficial cooperation. In this context he highlighted the approval of the budgetary assistance program by the WB Council in November, in the sidelines of which the Bank will continue providing Armenia with technical and financial assistance directed at the development of different spheres.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the ongoing joint programs and talked about the opportunities for expanding the scope of the partnership.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan