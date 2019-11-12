Armenia’s education minister to participate in 40th UNESCO General Conference in Paris

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of education, science, culture and sport Arayik Harutyunyan has departed for France to attend the 40th session of the UNESCO General Conference in Paris on November 12-13, the ministry told Armenpress.

The conference is being held every two years with the participation of representatives of UNESCO’s 193 member states.

A meeting of education ministers is also scheduled on the sidelines of the conference which will also be attended by Minister Arayik Harutyunyan.

It is expected to adopt the Global Convention on Recognition of Higher Education Qualifications within the frames of the conference.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan