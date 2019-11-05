Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin re-elected CSTO PA president

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the State Duma (lower house) of the Russian Parliament Vyacheslav Volodin was re-elected as Chairman of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Parliamentary Assembly during the organization’s 12th plenary session in Yerevan.

Volodin was re-elected unanimously.

He is the presiding chairman of the CSTO PA since 2016.

Armenian Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan, Tajik Speaker of Parliament Shukurjon Zuhurov, Nurlan Nigmatulin, the Speaker of Kazakhstan’s Mazhilis – the lower house of the country’s parliament, Kyrgyz Speaker of Parliament Dastan Jumabekov, as well as Chairman of the State Duma (lower house) of the Russian Parliament Vyacheslav Volodin and Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council (upper house) of Russia Yuri Vorobyev, Belarus’s House of Representatives Deputy Chairman of the National Security Affairs Committee Vladimir Bazanov are taking part in the session.

Parliamentarians from Serbia, Iran and Cuba are participating in the session as guests and observers.

