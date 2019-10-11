Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 October

Armenian PM, Azerbaijani President discuss opportunities to reduce tension in NK conflict zone

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev discussed the current situation of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process and the opportunities to reduce tension in the NK conflict zone, PM’s spokesperson Vladimir Karapetyan told Armenpress.

“During a dinner which was organized by the initiative of the chairing side, Pashinyan and Aliyev had a talk dedicated mainly to the current situation of the NK conflict settlement, the opportunities to mitigate tension and the future steps”, the spokesman said, adding that the talk lasted nearly 2 hours.

The dinner was organized on the sidelines of the session of the Council of CIS Heads of State on October 11 in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




