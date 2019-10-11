United States urges Turkey to cease offensive in Syria

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The United States has urged Turkey to cease the military offensive in north-eastern Syria, TASS reported citing the Pentagon’s spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman.

According to Jonathan Hoffman the US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper had a phone conversation with Turkey’s Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar.

“During the conversation Secretary Esper made a resolute call upon Turkey to stop the operations in north-eastern Syria,” Hoffman told reporters.

