Armenian families transported from Syria’s Tell Abyad to Aleppo are in safe conditions

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan held a telephone conversation just a while ago with Consul General in Aleppo Armen Sargsyan, the Office of the High Commissioner told Armenpress.

According to the latest reports, at the moment no active military operations are taking place in the city of Qamishli, the shops and markets operate, however, the schools of the city are still closed for security purposes.

“Our compatriots living in Qamishli do not yet see a need to leave their settlements, but if there are people who will decide to come to Armenia, the state is ready to welcome them. The Armenian families who have been transported from Tell Abyad to Aleppo are in safe conditions. They will meet today with the Consul General during which most probably Chief Commissioner Zareh Sinanyan will hold a phone talk with them”, the Office said.

On October 9 Turkish forces launched an offensive in Syria’s north-east.

The Armenian foreign ministry released a statement noting that Armenia condemns the military invasion by Turkey in north-east Syria, which would lead to deterioration of regional security, losses among civilians, mass displacement and eventually to a new humanitarian crisis.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan