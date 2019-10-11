Armenian President hosts participants of international School of Young Leaders

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian hosted the participants of the international School of Young Leaders who arrived in Armenia from different countries, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

For already the third year the Support Foundation of Young Leaders (SFYL) is organizing this event in Armenia.

This year the event is being held under the title “Leadership in Business”.

The guests introduced the President on their meetings, impressions, stating that the format of this School is a good opportunity to acquire experience and knowledge and establish cooperation.

President Armen Sarkissian welcomed the organization of such youth initiatives, urged and encouraged to be more active and initiating, come up with ideas in accordance with the rapidly changing world. He wished good luck to the participants and also welcomed their plans to improve their professional skills in Armenia.

