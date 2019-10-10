Activity of Armenian humanitarian group in Syria continues normally

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The activity of the Armenian group conducting a humanitarian mission in Syria continues normally, the Armenian Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise told Armenpress.

The location of the Armenian humanitarian group is quite far from the territories of Syria where Turkey currently carries out military operations.

“Our doctors and de-miners continue their daily mission in Aleppo, no other instruction has been assigned to the humanitarian group. The Armenian humanitarian group will not be recalled. This is the decision as of this moment”, the Center’s representative Nazeli Elbakyan said.

On October 9 Turkish forces launched military operations in Syria’s north-east.

The Armenian foreign ministry released a statement noting that Armenia condemns the military invasion by Turkey in north-east Syria, which would lead to deterioration of regional security, losses among civilians, mass displacement and eventually to a new humanitarian crisis.

The United Arab Emirates also condemned the Turkish aggression in Syria.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan