Deputy PM Avinyan participates in Armenian Trade Network’s business forum

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan participated on October 10 in the 4th business forum of the Armenian Trade Network, the deputy PM’s Office told Armenpress.

In his remarks the deputy PM said Armenians have been a global commercial nation during history by creating networks from Singapore to Venice, Cairo to Amsterdam. “With this same logic today’s event has gathered successful businessmen from different parts of the world enabling to build new bridges between the business communities of Armenia and the Diaspora”, he said.

Avinyan said Armenia’s political leadership has assumed the commitment to build an inclusive, innovative and technologically developed economy. The goal is to create such a state that will be competitive and will ensure the welfare of its citizens. “At the moment deep reforms are underway aimed at improving the business climate, creating the best conditions for the local and foreign investors. And quite recently the process of comprehensive public administration reforms has kicked off aimed at reducing the administrative burden, greatly increasing the availability of all services via the principle of one window and digitization”, he added.

The deputy PM noted that the transformation of the Homeland-Diaspora relations is important for the state’s development path. In this context he called on the forum participants to view Armenia as a country for their business development.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan