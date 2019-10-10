Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 October

Official visit of Armenian Speaker of Parliament and his delegation begins in Netherlands

Official visit of Armenian Speaker of Parliament and his delegation begins in Netherlands

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The official visit of Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and his delegation has kicked off today in Hague, the Netherlands, the Parliament told Armenpress.

Speaker Mirzoyan arrived in the Netherlands at the invitation of President of the Senate (upper house of the Dutch Parliament) Anthonie Bruijn.     

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration